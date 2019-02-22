Services El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd San Diego , CA 92121 (858) 453-2121 For more information about Joseph Savoni Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Savoni Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Robert Savoni

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joseph Robert Joey' Savoni February 12, 1992 - February 19, 2019 SAN DIEGO Joseph Robert (Joey) Savoni, of San Diego, California, born February 12, 1992 in Long Beach, California, to Charles and Virginia Savoni, passed away unexpectedly at age 27 on the night of February 15, 2019 in La Mesa, California.Joey is survived by his parents, Charles and Virginia Savoni; his sister, Samantha Savoni; his life partner, Hannah Fechter; his grandmother, Pauline Savoni; his grandmother, Michelle Johnson; and many beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. He was predeceased by his two grandfathers, Joseph Savoni and Robert Johnson. Joey also leaves behind his greatly loved dog, Khaleesi.Joey grew up in San Clemente, playing Little League and Majors baseball, AYSO Soccer, Rugby and freshman football at San Clemente High School. Joey loved San Clemente, where he graduated high school in 2010. Upon enrolling at San Diego State University (SDSU) that fall, Joey became close friends with his roommates, with whom he lived until 2018. In Joey's freshman year, he was introduced to Hannah, the love of his life.Joey explored the study of philosophy and psychology early on at SDSU. He soon discovered the area of Social Work, however, and drawing from his life experiences as a teenager when he confronted a number of challenges, Joey chose Social Work as a career. He wanted to give back to the community at large, valuing all the resources that he was provided early on which helped position him for recovery and success.Joey loved the city of San Diego, its community, and his newfound friends. Given that Hannah and her wonderful family were based there, for Joey, it was San Diego for life; a perfect location from which he could remain close to his hometown and family. After Joey graduated with his Bachelor's in 2014, he worked with Jewish Family Services supporting programs for the elderly including survivors of the Holocaust. In 2016, Joey attained his Master of Social Work from SDSU. Shortly thereafter, a non-profit organization, Community Research Foundation (CRF), afforded Joey the opportunity of a lifetime, hiring him as a Psychosocial Rehabilitation Specialist. Joey thrived, and soon he was promoted to Clinical Team Lead, supervising 10 clinical specialists treating over 100 client-patients. Joey and his Team provided comprehensive community services, crisis intervention assistance, and personalized care for homeless individuals suffering from mental health issues and substance disorders.Joey took great pride in his work with CRF, and he was very happy he was able to give back to the community. He developed strong relationships with his colleagues and he was so grateful for the opportunity they gave him. Joey looked forward to becoming a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and furthering his practice as a psychotherapist.Last October, Joey and Hannah purchased a house together in the beautiful Mount Helix area of La Mesa, near SDSU. Their home, on over a third of an acre, was the perfect place to host gatherings for friends and family. Joey had a beautifully large heart, a brilliant mind and a constant thirst for knowledge. He spent his time exploring every corner of San Diego, and learning as much as he could from documentaries, podcasts and articles about everything from science to current events. Joey loved spending days outdoors in nature and relaxing at night with a movie, nestled close to Hannah and Khaleesi.Joey had a vibrant personality and enjoyed being the life of the party. He would challenge your boundaries to bring out your best. Joey loved good food, and inspired by his mom's adventurous palate, would try anything at least once. He loved exploring different cultures and cuisines, and traveled to many countries, including Italy, Greece, France, Spain, Morocco, the Netherlands, Belgium, England, Mexico, Costa Rica, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, the Caribbean, and Thailand. He traveled frequently, early on with family, and later with Hannah and friends.Joey and Hannah relished traveling together to nearby or faraway places, including Cancun, Tijuana, Cabo San Lucas, Key West, Thailand (with multiple friends), and a memorable trip to Europe taken just by themselves last winter. These were special trips, and Hannah, his friends and loved ones will never forget their incredible journeys together.Joey had a very special way about him, like few others on this earth, which enhanced the journey for his fellow travelers. Many more destinations and journeys would have been forthcoming. The world has lost an extraordinary young man, son, and friend. Friends and family members may attend the public viewing and Celebration of Life service on Saturday, March 9, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at El Camino Memorial Sorrento Valley, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd, San Diego, California, 92121. The casket will close at 3:00 pm, and eulogies/personal anecdotes will commence thereafter. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations to Community Research Foundation are welcome. Please use the following URL to view CRF's tribute page where the "donations" link can be readily located: www.comresearch.org Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019