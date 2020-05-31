Joseph S. Beauchamp
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph S. Beauchamp April 11, 1944 - May 20, 2020 San Diego Joe was born April 11, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois. Joe was the third child and second son to the late Louis and Pearl Beauchamp. Joe graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, WI. Joe furthered his education at Iowa State on a football scholarship. That scholarship, hard work and dedication, lead Joe to San Diego in 1966, when he was selected in the NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. Joe played nine seasons with the Chargers and made San Diego his home. In memoriam, Joe's family will be planning a Celebration of Life this Summer and will announce the date and time as soon as the current conditions allow for the successful planning and for everyone wishing to be present, to attend and celebrate peacefully.Joe's infectious smile and truly loving heart will be missed. Joe's daughters, Kelley and Terri, lost their beloved father and will always be so very proud and appreciative of the dad and grandfather Joe was to them and their three children. "You will always and forever be missed, Champ." https://joesbeauchamp.com/

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 31, 2020.
