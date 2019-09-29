|
|
Joseph Seaton Trunnell February 14, 1928 - September 20, 2019 San Diego Joseph Trunnell was born in Hartford Connecticut. He joined the Navy in 1945, and worked up to a Chief Petty Officer until his retirement in 1970.He then worked as a letter carrier for 21 years and retired in 1992. A Triple Dipper!!Joe was a wonderful son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great-grandfather.He is survived by his daughters, Cindy and Laura; son, Joe; 10 Grandchildren; 21 greats, and 10 great great-grandchildren.Joe was very generous, kind, and loved by everyone he met. As he always said when someone asked how he was, "Better than yesterday, but not as good as tomorrow".A church service will be at 11am, St Peter by The Sea, 1371 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Burial is 1:30pm at Miramar National Cemetery.Everyone is welcome to join us at the San Diego Yacht Club, from 2:30-5:00 pm, for food and drinks.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019