Joseph Thomas Duffy, Sr. July 20, 1944 - March 6, 2019 San Diego Joseph T. Duffy, Sr., passed away March 6, 2019, at home with family by his side. He was born to James and Isabel Duffy, July 20, 1944, in Davenport, IA, where he graduated from Assumption HS. He graduated with a degree in Accounting from SDSU. He was a member of the San Diego Fire Department for 31 years, retiring as a Captain in 2005. He also owned his own tax practice which he closed in 2013.Joe and his wife Sharon (Burwell) were married in 1969. He is survived not only by Sharon, but also Joe, Jr. (Chrissy), Brian (Vanessa) and Kate Werwa (Keith), and six grandsons: Sam, Ben, Graham, Ian, James, and Christopher, and three sisters, Patricia Cronau (Leslie), Isabel Gabor, and Theresa DeGraeve. His family, his faith, being a firefighter, Corvettes, and his Irish heritage were the loves of his life. His smile, laugh, and quick wit will be missed by all.A funeral Mass will be celebrated on April 1, 10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 11451 Blue Cypress Dr., SD, 92131. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group, PO Box 420142, SD 92142 or UCSD Dept. of Urology for prostate cancer research. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019