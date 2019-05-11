Joseph W. McNamara October 13, 1933 - May 6, 2019 SAN DIEGO Joe was a native San Diegan. He was a graduate of Kearny High School, attended San Diego Jr. College where he excelled in football and baseball. He joined the Marines in 1954, played football and baseball for Hawaii Marine teams. In 1956 he attended University of San Diego and was quarterback on USD's first football team. He worked in food service management and automotive sales in San Diego. Following his retirement he worked for many years at Mission Trails golf course. Joe loved sports, especially golf, was an avid Padres fan, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia, sons John, Jay and Darin, daughters-in-law Mariana, Keethly and Eva, grandson Leo and granddaughters Maia and Keira. A service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery in June, followed by a celebration of life. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 11, 2019