Joe was a real inspiration to all of us in the Y's Live Strong program. I was drawn to Joe from day one when he said that he had been in the Marine Corps and knew my uncle, Warren B. Jones Jr. May his soul be eternal.
John Burgess
May 27, 2019
Alador Kish
May 15, 2019
Joe was such a good person with a kind, generous heart. I looked forward to seeing him at the Y and chatting with him about sports/athletes from San Diego. He always brightened days that I was lucky enough to visit with him. He will be missed. Sending love and comfort to you, Pat.
Angie Correll
May 14, 2019
Joe was a very good friend with my dear husband, Ollie Harris. He loved baseball and I have a feeling those two are now in heaven talking about the fun and the ballgames they played together at KHS. Rest in peace.
Annetta Harris
May 14, 2019
May 13, 2019
