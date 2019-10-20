|
Joseph W. Jay' Richen November 6, 1937 - September 27, 2019 San Diego Joseph, 81, born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, obtained degrees from Berea College and Ohio University, and thereafter taught two years at SUNY Albany in New Your State. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota while teaching at Augsburg College.In 1965, Jay moved to San Diego. From 1966 to 1996 he taught at Grossmont Community College. During that time, he was the Acting Dean of Arts and Sciences, Department Chair, Vice President of the Faculty Senate and Director of the Center for Critical Thinking. His duties included being Director of Forensics (Speech and Competitions) including winning several local, regional, and statecompetitions. There was also a National Championship in the Lincoln-Douglas Debate competition.After retirement, Jay continued to be active in the First Unitarian-Universalist Church and volunteer work for Special Delivery (food delivery for PWAs.) He was a strong supporter of local Theatre and Musical organizations.Jay is survived by longtime partner, Tien Vo; nephew, James Mangold, and family, and many friends.Memorial Service will be held at the First Unitarian-Universalist Church on October 27, 2019 at 3pm. Memorials may be made to the church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019