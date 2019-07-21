Joseph William Vivi' Contreras, Jr. December 30, 1951 - July 11, 2019 National City OTNC resident, Joseph William Contreras, Jr. (AKA Vivi), passed away July 11, 2019. Vivi was born at Mercy Hospital in San Diego and lived in National City on McKinley Ave. He attended Kimball Elementary, National City Jr. High, and Sweetwater High School. As a youth, he was an Altar Boy for St. Anthony's church, and a member of the Boy Scouts of America. As a teen, he was a well-known baseball player at Kimball Park, where he contributed in pitching against El Cajon, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Tucson, Arizona, helping the National City Pony League team become the 1966 Pony League All Star Regional Champs. The team eliminated Hilo, Hawaii, in the Divisional Playoffs, but lost to Lakewood, and Martinez, California, that ended the road for a Pony League World Series Tournament. As an original OTNC club president of Los-Gatos, Vivi helped mold National City's reputation today.He worked in the construction field with his dad, brothers, uncles, and cousins as a Hod-Carrier in the Sa Diego and Santa Ana areas. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph "Pelon," and brother, Ralph "Tini." He is survived by his mother, Vera; brothers, Paul, Gilbert, Victor, and Daniel; daughters, Marcella, Estella, and Janet, and sons, Adam, Alex, and Jesus.A Mass/Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 410 W 18th St., National City, CA 91950, followed by a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Drive, San Diego, CA 92102. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019