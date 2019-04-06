Josephine Caronna July 17, 1926 - March 31, 2019 LAKESIDE Josephine (Merlino) Caronna was born on July 17, 1926, to Enrica and DominicMerlino in Crocefieschi, Genoa, Italy. She had an older brother, Joe, and a younger brother, Aldo.Josephine immigrated to New York in 1949 and married Fred Caronna on April 22, 1950. They had two sons before moving to Riverside, California in 1959 where two daughters were born. The family made their home in La Mesa and El Cajon for many years before settling in Santee.Josephine proudly became an American citizen in 1986. She devoted her life to being a loving wife and homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.On March 31, 2019, at the age of 92, Josephine joined her beloved husband, Fred, in Heaven. She is survived by her four children: Mario, Henry, Donna, and Nanette; grandchildren: Matthew, Andrew, Krystal, and Cody; and great-grandchildren: Tenley, Ariel, and Kyler.Josephine is deeply loved by her family and friends and will be missed forever.Visitation: April 9, 2019, 5:00-9:00 PM.Memorial Service: April 10, 2019, 11:00 AM, Greenwood Mortuary, Salli Lynn Chapel, 4300 Imperial Ave., San Diego 92113.Burial Service: April 10, 2019, 1:00 PM, El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd., San Diego 92121Donations: , 5333 Mission Center Rd., Suite 105, San Diego, CA 92108. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary