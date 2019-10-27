|
Joy L. Reynolds November 25, 1947 - October 8, 2019 San Diego Joy Reynolds passed away after a brief illness on October 8, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1947 in San Diego to Marion and Eleanor Weller.Joy graduated from El Cajon Valley High School in 1965. She attended SDSU and earned her degree and teaching credential in 1969. She was a proud Aztec and loved attending SDSU athletic events. She was a well-respected teacher in the Cajon Valley Union School District for 34 years. She loved children and served as a mentor teacher providing guidance to new teachers. She retired from teaching in 2003 and traveled extensively throughout the world with her husband.She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert E. Reynolds, Jr. of El Cajon; her two children, Ryan Reynolds of Los Gatos, CA, and Julie Reynolds of Arlington, VA; her sister, Gay Beauregard of Alpine; niece, Rebecca Beauregard of Alpine, and nephew, Burke Beauregard of San Diego.A celebration of life will be held in December. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cajon Valley Education Foundation Teacher Grant Program.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019