Joy's fun loving spirit, intellectual outlook, and caring heart will always be celebrated by those of us who knew her. I admire her as a friend, professional, and activist.

Joy surrounded herself with friends because of her welcoming manner. There was always a reason to celebrate with her. Her soft spot for children lead hundreds of children to the joy in learning. As a professional she fine tuned her craft of teaching with passion, and shared her gifts as a mentor to many of us. Most importantly, Joy shared her pride of her two strong, beautiful, articulate children that learned of "The Golden Rule" that she so valued. Joy definitely understood the importance of the "work hard/play hard" outlook on life. She always had a story to share that usually ended with an infectious laugh.

With appreciation for your friendship!

You will forever be in our stories!

Love,

Sheri Mosley

Sheri Mosley