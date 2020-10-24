1/1
Joy L. Reynolds
1947 - 2019
In memory of Joy L. Reynolds.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
2 entries
October 28, 2019
I went to high school with Joy. She will always be remembered as a sweet, fun-loving friend. On behalf of the Class of 1965 of El Cajon Valley High School, we send our thoughts and prayers to the Weller and Reynolds families. Joy will never be forgotten.
Toni Masson
October 27, 2019
Joy's fun loving spirit, intellectual outlook, and caring heart will always be celebrated by those of us who knew her. I admire her as a friend, professional, and activist.
Joy surrounded herself with friends because of her welcoming manner. There was always a reason to celebrate with her. Her soft spot for children lead hundreds of children to the joy in learning. As a professional she fine tuned her craft of teaching with passion, and shared her gifts as a mentor to many of us. Most importantly, Joy shared her pride of her two strong, beautiful, articulate children that learned of "The Golden Rule" that she so valued. Joy definitely understood the importance of the "work hard/play hard" outlook on life. She always had a story to share that usually ended with an infectious laugh.
With appreciation for your friendship!
You will forever be in our stories!
Love,
Sheri Mosley
Sheri Mosley
