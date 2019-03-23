Joyce Allayne Callaway-Schwartz January 22, 1924 - March 11, 2019 Chula Vista A small town farm girl from Sulphur Springs, Texas, Joyce Allayne Callaway was born to Alma Cleveland Callaway and Pearl Mae Bailey Callaway on Jan. 22, 1924 in the community of Tira.She passed away peacefully on March 11 at her home in Chula Vista. She was 95 years old.Life for Joyce began with odds stacked against her when she was born at just 8 months and weighing 2.5 pounds. But she survived through the delicate feedings of an eyedropper by her grandmother Mary Elizabeth Moss Callaway and the warmth of a man's boot box. Born during the Great Depression, she worked the fields picking cotton and corn throughout her young childhood and mid-teens at the direction of her sharecropper father. Joyce was the eldest and only girl of five children; Joe Glen, Willie "Bill" Allen, Ralph Dwain aka "Shortie", and Jerry Frank.By age 8, she could pick and plant cotton, bail hay, milk cows, and cut cordwood. Her family moved to California in 1942 and while in San Diego Joyce attended Kelsey Jennings Business School. She later worked as a secretary in Chula Vista at then Rohr Industries for 22 years before retiring.It was there she met her first husband, Joseph Alphonse Sampit, a sailor from Cloutierville, LA, with whom she had two sons. They divorced and she remarried Robert "Bob" Paul Schwartz in1977. Bob died on April 28, 2002. Joe's death followed on June 19, 2013.Joyce enjoyed philanthropic work, including raising money to purchase prosthesis for crippled children. She also enjoyed theater, dancing, golf and bowling.A celebration of life will be held in the Little Chapel of the Roses at Glen Abbey in Bonita on April 6 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the .Joyce is survived by her sons, Terry Joseph Sampit, Dennis Cleveland Sampit and Bob Paul Schwartz Jr.; brother, Jerry Frank Callaway; granddaughters, Veronica and Allison Sampit, and two great-grandchildren. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019