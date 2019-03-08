Joyce Ann Wakefield July 16, 1939 - February 3, 2019 San Diego Born in Dearborn, MI, Joyce was the daughter of Dr. Robert L. and Mrs. Grace Colwell. She attended Albion College, then graduated from the University of Michigan. She moved to San Diego in 1961. She worked for the County of San Diego as a Casework Supervisor for Child Protective Services. Joyce married Henry Wakefield in 1965. They resided in Point Loma. She was active in the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Her passion was knitting. She created and donated dozens and dozens of prayer shawls, preemie caps and chemo hats. She was also active with several organizations including Military Outreach and Peninsula Shepherd Center. A Celebration of Life will be held March 23, 2019, 1pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Survived by husband Henry Wakefield and daughter Carolyn Whiting and grandchildren Carson and Robert of Burleson, TX. Also sisters Joan Sellen of Northville, MI, and Jan Donnelly of Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: , Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019