Joyce Constance Finney December 5, 1958 - March 17, 2020 Santee It is with great sadness that the family of Joyce "Connie" Constance Finney (n Clonts) announces her passing on March 17, 2020. She peacefully entered the gates of Heaven, surrounded by loved ones after a difficult battle with Leukemia.Connie was born to her late parents, Bill and Darlene, and is one of four children: Billy, Rob, and Marc Clonts. She was born in San Diego and attended Grossmont High School. She worked as a scale master for a family-owned business, Enniss Inc., where she was cherished and loved by all.She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 42 years, Gary Finney. She was a loving mother to their children, Sarah, Matt, Jonathan, and his fianc Ashley; and an incredible grandmother to their three grandchildren, Krista, Braydon, and Zackary, as well as a wonderful aunt to all of her nieces and nephews.Connie had a larger than life personality and a huge heart. She had a special place in her heart for all the little ones in the family. Family as a whole was always the most important thing to her. She will always be remembered for her generosity, her beautiful warm smile, and her ability to make those around her feel special. The wonderful memories we have of her and impressions she left in our hearts will be with us forever.A celebration of life to honor and remember Connie will be held at a later date when her friends and family can safely gather.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020