Joyce F. Marshall September 7, 1933 - November 27, 2018 San Diego Joyce F. Marshall (ne Joyce Elaine Ferrin), born Sept. 7, 1933 in L.A., CA, passed away at age 85 on Nov. 27, 2018 in San Diego. Devoted wife of the late Robert Marshall, daughter of the late Ellis (ne Tolman) and David S. Ferrin, also of L.A. Joyce graduated from Huntington Park H.S., attended U.C.L.A. but soon left for NYC where she became a successful singer and dancer in TV and motion pictures including as a regular on The Garry Moore Show and Perry Como Show. Movie credits include Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific and theatre including the Judy Garland Show. Returning to California in 1975, Joyce joined Jack Carter Realty, then One Source Realty GMAC. Joyce was a dedicated golfer, animal lover and real estate relocation expert. Joyce's beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation and burial were private. Donations can be made to your local no-kill animal shelter.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019