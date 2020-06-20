Joyce and Howard were the only family we had in California when we moved here in 1973. I remember visiting their home for Thanksgiving one of the first years we lived here and how much Joyce made us feel at home.
We lost touch over the years, but she was not forgotten!
Our condolences to all the boys and their family.
Maureen, Eileen, Patti and Margie O'Neill
(Santee)
In memory of Joyce Julia Kay.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.