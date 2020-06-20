Dear Family, Friends, and fellow students of Joyce Kay,



My name is Lara Hardin and I had Joyce for 3rd grade at Central. My family and I have known her for over 30 years. We kept in contact. My dad and I would like to attend the service for Joyce but our car is not working. If anyone attending can pick us up? Please contact me at

laraguitara@gmail.com. We live at 2nd and Fig.

Thank you, Lara Hardin

Lara Hardin

Student