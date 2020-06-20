Joyce Julia Kay
1931 - 2019
In memory of Joyce Julia Kay.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2019
Joyce and Howard were the only family we had in California when we moved here in 1973. I remember visiting their home for Thanksgiving one of the first years we lived here and how much Joyce made us feel at home.
We lost touch over the years, but she was not forgotten!
Our condolences to all the boys and their family.
Maureen, Eileen, Patti and Margie O'Neill
(Santee)
Patti Myers
June 26, 2019
Joyce helped this Jersey girl transition to California life due to a job transfer. She always made me feel welcome, and helped me fit in to the West Coast life. Rest in Peace Joyce.


Bonnie Henchy Carroll
June 24, 2019
Dear Family, Friends, and fellow students of Joyce Kay,

My name is Lara Hardin and I had Joyce for 3rd grade at Central. My family and I have known her for over 30 years. We kept in contact. My dad and I would like to attend the service for Joyce but our car is not working. If anyone attending can pick us up? Please contact me at
laraguitara@gmail.com. We live at 2nd and Fig.
Thank you, Lara Hardin
Lara Hardin
Student
June 24, 2019
Joyce was a dear friend
and is greatly missed.
Sharon Tucker
