Dear Cheryl,



I was so sorry to see the notice of your Mom's passing in the paper. She was a smart, beautiful and loving woman that I remember so well for her pretty red hair and her flawless skin and of course her sense of humor.



I recognized her picture before I even read her name as I had seen that same picture so many times in your living room.



We spent so many fun times at your house and she was always so nice to me. I am hoping your you and your brother and especially your Dad, and the rest of the family are doing as well as possible.



I will be thinking of you.



Love,

Sanna (Lindstrom) Kite

858 735-8246

Sanna Kite