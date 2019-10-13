|
Joyce Perdue (Levendoski) October 17, 1932 - September 19, 2019 SAN DIEGO Joyce Perdue died on September 19, 2019, at the age of 86. There will be a Rosary at 11:00 a.m. prior to the Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2766 Navajo Road, El Cajon, CA. Reception to follow the serviceJoyce was born an only child, in Chadron, Nebraska and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was a music major at the University of NebraskaLincoln and excelled as a pianist. She regularly attended Rocky Ridge Music Center's, College Music Program in Estes Park, Colorado. During the summer of 1951, she met John Levendoski while in Estes Park. They started their family in Fort Collins, Colorado before moving to San Diego, California in 1961. They were married for 32 years. John preceded her in death in 1985. Joyce later met Charles Perdue in San Diego, California and they were happily married for 24 years. Charles preceded her in death in 2017.She was a member of the Rosary Guild at Our Lady of Grace, where her children went to elementary and middle school. With her husband, Charles, she supported Eucharistic Adoration and was a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Grace.Joyce enjoyed sewing, knitting, playing bridge and the performing arts. She followed in her mother's footsteps as a member of P.E.O. a philanthropic organization promoting women's education. For 38 years, she was a regular and supportive member of AA, and generously helped many others with her kind-hearted attentiveness to their needs.In 2017, Joyce relocated to Idaho to live with her oldest daughter Beth. She died peacefully from Alzheimer's surrounded by family and friends in Soda Springs, Idaho.Joyce was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Therese Nichole Levendoski. She is survived by her children, Beth Ann Levendoski, John Levendoski, Paul Levendoski, Theresa Basnight and Lora Congdon and stepchildren, Donald Perdue, Larry Perdue, Charlyn McWilliams, Kathy Keith, Carolee Leadon and Richard Perdue and grandchildren, Dru-Bryn Strange, Jack Levendoski, Seth Levendoski, Emma Levendoski, Jillian Hanson, Jenna Basnight, John Basnight, Caren Rahn, Stephanie Henke, and step-grandchildren, Allison Perdue, Justine Arensdorf, Kyle and Talon McWilliams, Karissa Keith, Charlie and Mary Leadon, Lilliana Cole, Avery and MaKenna Perdue, and 15 great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joyce Perdue's name to Our Lady of Grace Church, 2766 Navajo Road, El Cajon, CA 92020 or to P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019