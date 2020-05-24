Joyce Sharon Block-Richard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Sharon Block-Richard November 26, 1934 - April 28, 2020 San Diego Joyce was widow to Earl (Rick) Richard after 66 years of marriage. Surviving Joyce are daughters Terry Richard and Antoinette Cooper. Grandchildren Thomas Armstrong, James Armstrong, Nicole Cooper. Great-Granddaughter Sierra Armstrong. Siblings Lois Fife, Ellen Ferreras, Earl Block, Sandra Bovee, and Jolie Dressler.She was President of the Ladies Auxilliary VFW Post 3788 in the 60's also advisor to Kearny High Lavalairs Social Club. While in her 50's she went back to school were she received her degree and made the Deans list for straight A grades and went on to fulfilled her dream to become a Border Patrol Officer on the Tijuana Border.She will leave many different memories for all that knew her. Including only (her) famous Nonni adventures.She'll be greatly missed and never forgotten.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved