Joyce Sharon Block-Richard November 26, 1934 - April 28, 2020 San Diego Joyce was widow to Earl (Rick) Richard after 66 years of marriage. Surviving Joyce are daughters Terry Richard and Antoinette Cooper. Grandchildren Thomas Armstrong, James Armstrong, Nicole Cooper. Great-Granddaughter Sierra Armstrong. Siblings Lois Fife, Ellen Ferreras, Earl Block, Sandra Bovee, and Jolie Dressler.She was President of the Ladies Auxilliary VFW Post 3788 in the 60's also advisor to Kearny High Lavalairs Social Club. While in her 50's she went back to school were she received her degree and made the Deans list for straight A grades and went on to fulfilled her dream to become a Border Patrol Officer on the Tijuana Border.She will leave many different memories for all that knew her. Including only (her) famous Nonni adventures.She'll be greatly missed and never forgotten.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store