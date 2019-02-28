Juan Carreras Jr. January 18, 1939 - February 8, 2019 San Diego Juan Carreras Jr. was born in Salinas, Puerto Rico, to Juan Carreras and Rosa Romero. He was the eldest of 11 children. He is survived by his children John, Rosie and Andres, and his two grandchildren Jesse and Daniel. Juan served as a PFC in the Army in the 82nd Airborne Division and was deployed to Korea. Juan was a car salesman in San Diego for much of his professional career but always had an entrepreneurial spirit that led him to own various business ventures throughout his life including a grocery store, a dry cleaners and a vending machine business. Juan had a larger than life personality which served him well in being able to talk to just about anyone. He loved to talk sports, politics, tell jokes and laugh whenever possible. Juan was an avid reader and he always enjoyed his morning ritual of reading the newspaper from front to back before the sun was up. He loved to cook and was especially good at making traditional Puerto Rican food. His tostones were the best! He loved to listen to salsa music and play along on his congas and guiro. He loved his entire family fiercely and they were all truly his greatest source of pride. Juan made his mark on the world and will never be forgotten. His family and friends will miss his beautiful smile and unwavering love. Rest in Peace, Junior. Funeral services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122 on March 1st at 10:30am. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary