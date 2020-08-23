La Mesa
Juana passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 at Stanford Court Nursing Center in Santee, CA. A long-time resident of La Mesa, CA, Juana was predeceased by her second husband, Paul Hackfield
.Juana is survived by her five children, four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one sister in the Philippines and many cousins, nieces and nephews in both the Philippines and the U.S.Juana will be interred with Paul at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery. Full obituary: https://legacyfuneralcare.com/tribute/details/194398/Juana-Hackfield/obituary.html#tribute-start
