Juana Soledad Martínez
February 8, 1925 - November 19, 2020
San Diego
Juanita, of Toluquilla, Jalisco, passed away peacefully, at the age of 95, in her home, in South San Diego, in the early hours of November 19th, with her eldest daughter by her side.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Primitivo Prez Cruz; her parents, Jacinto Soledad Coronado and Flora Martnez vila; younger sister, Josefina Soledad Martnez de Flores; five sons, Gilberto, Jos Guadalupe, Primitivo, Jos Manuel, and Pablo; her daughter, Martina; and two granddaughters, Carmen Prez Yez and Mara Anglica Martn Prez.A fan of coffee, sweetbread, and jokes; a former migrant farm worker, a devout Catholic, proud naturalized-American, devoted wife, and caring mother; she is survived by her children, Eduwiges, Jos, Juan, Eleazar, Rebeca, Rosa, Patricia, Mara, Jacinto, and ngel; her youngest sister, Jacinta Soledad Martnez de Prez; 36 grateful grandchildren, 49 awesome great-grandchildren, and 13 adorable 2nd great-grandchildren.Her resilience, her endurance, and her perseverance forever run in the veins of her descendants.Funeral services will be held on November 30th, at Funeraria del ngel, in Chula Vista and burial services will be held on December 1st, at Glen Abbey Memorial Park, in Bonita.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
