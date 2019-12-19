|
Juana Victoria Seda June 24, 1951 - December 13, 2019 Escondido Juana Victoria Seda, 68, of Escondido, CA, passed away on December 13th, 2019 in Escondido, CA. Memorial services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, 21st of December 2019 at Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, 225 S. Broadway, Escondido, with Pastor Anita Bazan officiating. Vicky, as she was known, was born in Coahuila, Mexico, to Simona Martines Cruz and Jose Rojas Veles on 24th of June 1951. She married Gilberto Seda on February 14th, 1981 in Escondido, CA. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and devout Christian. Vicky was preceded in death by her husband, Gilberto. Vicky is survived by her six sons and their wives, David and Darcy (Pyne) Seda of Carlsbad, CA, Julio Cesar and Ana (Gonzalez) Seda of La Mesa, CA, Jose Antonio and Jessica (Heaney) Seda of Centennial, CO, Edward Christian and Lisa (DeSienna) Seda of Escondido, CA, Wayne Christopher and Catalina (Torres) Seda of Santa Maria, CA, and Gilbert Jr. and Rose (Jakobczuk) Seda of La Mesa, CA. She is survived by her five siblings, Crescencia Atayde, Fidel Rojas, Julia Rojas, Antonia Rojas and Norberto Rojas. Vicky is also survived by her seven adored grandchildren Diego Antonio, Ellie Adrianna, Tristan Anthony, Sebastian Alexander, Christian Pierce, Yesenia Isabel and Gabriela Elisa.
