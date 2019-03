Juanita Ann Wilson January 5, 1940 - February 6, 2019 San Diego Juanita Ann (Jones) Wilson, age 79, passed away at home February 6, 2019. Born to Ernest and Ada B. (Reynolds) Jones January 5, 1940 in Highland Park, CA. She attended Franklin High School graduating in 1957. She joined the U.S.O. in 1958, traveling to many base dances in Southern California. Her career in banking began at Security National Bank in Highland Park (1957-1962) where she worked until she was married. Juanita continued the remainder of her banking career at San Diego Trust & Savings Bank (1974-1994). Not one to sit idle, she found a love for square and round dancing. The 46 years she spent dancing and the lifelong friends she made filled her heart and soul with immense happiness. She also had a fondness of theater and the arts which she passed on to her children and shared with so many. She volunteered her time as an usher for several stage theaters and also co-chaired for a neuropathy support group. Juanita had a thirst for knowledge always reading and researching. She traveled abroad to China, New Zealand and Australia. Most of all, she was a fun-loving, caretaker of friends and family, a bit feisty with an amazing smile and laugh. She will be dearly missed by all she touched with her light. Juanita is survived by her three children (Jeff Wilson, Mark Wilson, and Leslie (Wilson) Karhu), three grandchildren (Taylor (Wilson) Laws, Jason Karhu and Brandon Karhu) and one great-grandchild (Hailey). She was preceded in death by her older brother, Clyde Reynolds. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9th at Balboa Park from 4 p.m. 6 p.m.Balboa Park Club, the Santa Fe Room, 2150 Pan American Road West.RSVP/information: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, spend time with your loved ones, hug your family and friends; time is precious. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary