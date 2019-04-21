Resources More Obituaries for Juanita Beacher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Juanita Marie Beacher

Obituary Condolences Flowers Juanita Marie Nita' Beacher October 23, 1927 - April 11, 2019 La Jolla Our loving mom, grandma and great-grandma Nita passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Juanita Marie Edwards was born in Rocky Ford, Colorado, to Thomas and Zola Edwards. She was the seventh of eight children all who preceded her in death. At the age of 13 her family moved to San Diego where she attended San Diego High during World War II. This is when an entirely new life began for her. Her family, trying to help service members who were stationed here from other countries took in a young man who was in the British Royal Air Force. Nita and Edward Beacher became friends, fell in love and were married on her 18th birthday, October 23, 1945. As the war ended Edward was sent back to England and Nita went with him where they lived for 2 years. Upon returning Nita went back to work at Marstens, a popular department store where she had previously worked and they were happy to have her back. In 1953 they moved to La Jolla where she became a homemaker and raised their two daughters. She was very involved in her church St. James by the Sea and many other local volunteer organizations. Nita loved La Jolla, the beach, her family, friends and neighbors and made lifelong friendships. She was very proud of the fact that her brother Gene Edwards was the coach at La Jolla High for 32 years and the stadium is named in his honor. Nita and Ed lived in their home for 45 years before moving to the Casa de Maana in 2005 where after 62 years together Edward passed in 2007. Nita will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring generosity and positive outlook on life. She will dearly be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughters Janet McDowell (Jim) and Carol Walter (Fritz), grandchildren Brian McDowell , Charles Walter (Maria) and Kathryn Hill (Jason) along with great-grandsons Roman McDowell, Hudson, Henry and Mack Hill. Memorial service will be held Thursday, May 9th at 11:00 AM at the St. James by the Sea Church in La Jolla. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. James by the Sea Episcopal Church. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries