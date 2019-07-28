|
Juanita Noah December 17, 1934 - July 12, 2019 CHULA VISTA Juanita Noah once had a strong desire to ride a motorcycle. After riding up the side of her house when the bike suddenly surged forward or riding so slowly her instructor couldn't believe she could stay upright, she and everyone else realized she was an abysmal failure. Ever after she was content to enjoy off road sports as a spectator. She also loved the Padres, NASCAR and Southern Gospel music and she could recite stats and bio information on the folks involved to anyone who would listen when she tuned into the various programs.But her highest priority was serving the Lord and teaching little ones about Jesus. From the age of 17, her ministry working with children, playing the piano and organ at church, for weddings, funerals and in nursing homes would span 60 years. Her greatest accomplishment that involved nearly every waking hour was serving as the San Diego Southern Baptist Associational VBS Director. In her last 15 years of ministry, VBS was her life: training leaders, organizing workshops, traveling around the county and across the border to assist or encourage VBS directors and teachers, as well as accumulating left-over teaching materials, crafts and decorations to share with churches who could not afford to buy their own. At the end of each summer she would begin preparing for the next year.In addition to her hobbies and ministry duties, Juanita was the owner of Alphabet Factory of Chula Vista for many years, providing typesetting and typing services to customers, long before every household had multiple electronic devices. Many customers became friends, but one irate customer spewed out what he surely meant to be an insult. "You run this business like a Sunday School class," and he stormed out. Juanita's ever present smile stayed in place and she most likely took that as a compliment.She retired from ministry only when the symptoms of dementia grew too great to ignore. At that time she moved from her home in Chula Vista CA where she had resided for nearly 50 years to the small desert town of Ocotillo Wells to stay with her daughter and son-in-law. There she discovered she loved living in the desert, watching the wildlife, the endless blue skies and miles of desert hills and terrain that passed by the truck window as she accompanied the family on errands.Gradually her needs increased and she asked to be moved to a care facility. For the next six years she was a blessing to many caregivers who grew to love her. Her passage from this life to heaven went quickly and peacefully. The nurse on duty that late night said "She was always a pleasant patient to care for."Services for Juanita Noah, 84, will be held August 10, 3 p.m at First Baptist Church of Lemon Grove, 2910 Main Street, Lemon Grove CA 91945. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church Lemon Grove are requested. Please include a note designating VBS in memory of Juanita Noah.Juanita is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sherri and Steve Kukla, Ocotillo Wells, CA, and Regina and Alan Jensen, West Jordan, UT. Also by grandchildren, Charlie Kukla, Brawley, CA; Byron Kukla and wife, Justinna, La Mesa, CA; Christi Kukla, Waco, TX; Corrine Shipman and husband, Chris, Holladay UT; Toni Bigler and husband, Jake, West Jordan, UT; and four great-grandchildren, Summer, Wyatt, Arlo and Rowen. She is also survived by two sisters and multiple nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son-in-law, Mark Bellinger and granddaughter, Margie Rothert.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019