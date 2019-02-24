Home

Juanita P. Smith August 15, 1929 - February 18, 2019 Oceanside Juanita P. Smith passed away peacefully at her home on February 18, 2019, in Oceanside with her family by her side. She was born on August 15, 1929 in Watson, Indiana. Beloved wife of Robert, mother of Patricia, Michael and James, grandmother of Brenton Smith and Katie French, great-grandmother of Joseph French, also mother of Sandra Denham, grandmother of Theresa Loftis, Amy Marion, great-grandmother of John Loftis.Retired from WalMart and longtime employee of Baskin Robbins (Pennington's) on Hill Street in Oceanside.At her request, no memorial services are planned, however donations made be made to the San Diego Human Society in Oceanside.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
