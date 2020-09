Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Ann Griffith



Oceanside

Judith Ann Griffith was called to heaven on August 23, 2020. Judi was born in San Fernando, California the daughter of Carl & Lois Norlin. Judi was an amazing mother to Michelle and Craig and GiGi to Evan & Andrew. With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Judi. March 3, 1941 - August 23, 2020



