Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Judith Ann Judie' McDonald January 28, 1941 - June 1, 2019 San Diego Judie lived her life the way she taught her children to be: perfect, good, and true. She was also courageous, creative, polite, loving, and selfless. Judie had true Southern hospitality from her early years spent in Memphis. After moving to Southern California as a teen, she lost the drawl but kept her manners and some special words as reminders of her youth (Missour-ah, and Hurr-i-cun).Judie was always active with many interests and passions. The first was the unfailing love of her family. She and her husband, Steve, met in college and were married in 1962. In 2012, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with many friends and family in their beautiful backyard. Judie was a wonderful mother to her two children, Ann and Paul, and a doting Nana to her two grandsons, Riggs and Mac. We can't forget the love she gave and received from the clawed and furry "children" in her life as well: Muffin, Pippi, Libby, Daisy, and Maisy (among many others).Judie also had a passion for education. She was a dedicated teacher, spending most of her years (over 28!) in loyal service to the Francis W. Parker Lower School in Mission Hills. Being a teacher to her meant being an enthusiastic learner. When Parker needed a wood shop teacher, Judie raised her hand and taught her students how to cut, sand, and stain (and kept all her fingers)! A few years later, Parker needed a technology teacher and department. Judie jumped right in and learned about bits, bytes, CD-ROMs, iOS, and other techie things. But it wasn't the skills and information she shared that set her apart. It was the constant smiles and encouragement Judie offered her students and fellow teachers each day, even when she wasn't having a great day.In her free time, Judie had many interests and hobbies. She quilted, was a voracious reader (mysteries especially), loved theater, practiced yoga, and always surrounded herself with beautiful flowers and friends. She was superb in the kitchen and delighted friends and family with her many specialties. Despite being a lifelong teetotaler, she consumed more rum than a pirate by preparing her signature rum, bundt cakes for special occasions or just because it was nice to bring joy to someone. We hope somebody still has the recipe.Judie would not want her friends and family to talk about her unfortunate illness. However, it must be said that she exemplified true courage and the utmost bravery in her battle. She maintained hope and fortitude despite many setbacks. She ignored her suffering to care for others, even in her last days. She is grateful to the many wonderful doctors, nurses, caregivers, and friends who helped her fight, and they continue to remark on the strength and fulfillment she returned to them.Her passing leaves a great void for her loved ones, which they can fill with her love a gift she leaves behind. Those of us blessed to share Judie's life will remember her each day, especially her husband Steve, son Paul, daughter Ann, son-in-law Matthew, grandsons Riggs and Mac, sister Gina, brother-in-law Jim, and her many, many supportive friends and fellow teachers. Enjoy your heavenly garden and continue to protect us. We love you!Memorial services were held privately shortly after her passing. In her memory, please consider a donation to one of her preferred charities: The Francis Parker School (Faculty Endowment Fund) or The Mission Hills Library (Campaign for Excellence). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries