Judith Ann Simpson December 20, 1937 - February 13, 2019 San Diego It is with great sadness that the family of Judith Ann Simpson announces her death after a short illness. Born in Springfield, IL, Judith graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and then Eureka College. She was happily married to William H. Simpson, MD for 62 adventurous years. Together they raised six children in Chicago, Denver then Springfield before moving to San Diego in 1996, with brief stints in Naples, Italy and Yokosuka, Japan. Judith is survived by her husband William, sister Sharon R. Furlong, and children Kerry M. Simpson, William H. Simpson, Jr., Sean D. Simpson, Erin K. Vega, Timothy M. Simpson and T. Matthew Simpson, nine wonderful grandchildren and one amazing great-grandson. A Memorial Mass has been planned for 1:00 p.m. April 5 at The Immaculata, University of San Diego Campus, 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019