Judith Anne Hess San Diego/Fresno Judith Anne, passed away September 26, 2019. Ms. Hess is survived by her son, George William Lawrence Hess; adoptive sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Lawrence Klataske; and adoptive nephew, David Lawrence Klataske. Visitation, vigil, rosary, and eulogies on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home, Fresno, CA. Second visitation, vigil, rosary and eulogies on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Glen Abbey Memorial Park, Little Chapel of the Roses, Bonita, CA. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Parish, Bonita, CA. Interment following, Holy Cross Cemetery, San Diego, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019