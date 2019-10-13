Home

Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
(559) 227-4048
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
Bonita, CA
Judith Anne Hess

Judith Anne Hess Obituary
Judith Anne Hess San Diego/Fresno Judith Anne, passed away September 26, 2019. Ms. Hess is survived by her son, George William Lawrence Hess; adoptive sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Lawrence Klataske; and adoptive nephew, David Lawrence Klataske. Visitation, vigil, rosary, and eulogies on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home, Fresno, CA. Second visitation, vigil, rosary and eulogies on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Glen Abbey Memorial Park, Little Chapel of the Roses, Bonita, CA. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Parish, Bonita, CA. Interment following, Holy Cross Cemetery, San Diego, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
