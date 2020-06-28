Judith Cleary March 22, 1939 - June 6, 2020 San Diego Judy was reserved throughout her life, even in facing death from the Covid-19 virus she was courageous. From being high school class president at Freeport High School as a cheerleader and playing Volleyball and Basketball, she was loved by her classmates. She received her teaching degree from SUNY Cortland and taught 2nd grade, and used all of her skills raising Megan, Jenny and Vivienne. Although suffering from bipolar illness she was always loving to her friends and family. She will be missed by her daughters, David T. Cleary, and her 5 grandchildren: Jack, Peter, Maggie, Gwyn, and Stephen.



