Judith Crooks Murphy March 7, 1945 - March 20, 2020 San Diego Judith Crooks Murphy passed away in San Diego on March 20, 2020, at the age of 75.Born on March 7, 1945, in Mercy Hospital, Judy was a native of San Diego. She attended Loma Portal Elementary School, Dana Jr. High School, Point Loma High School, and San Diego State University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English.She retired from a successful career with Pacific Bell Telephone as a Marketing Manager. Judy was an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority Alumnae, and served as President and various other officer positions. She was also a life member of ZLAC Rowing Club.Her parents, Robert and Enid Crooks, and her sister, Marcia, predeceased her, as well as her husband, Albert Murphy.At Point Loma High School, she was selected as Ideal Senior "Best Sense of Humor," and she continued that trait throughout her life. Judy was a generous, vivacious, and beautiful person whose life touched all those who knew her. She will be greatly missed,A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we will be able to celebrate Judy in a manner that is appropriate for such a great lady!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020