Judith Dale Judi' Shenar August 30, 1945 - April 14, 2019 SAN DIEGO Judith Dale "Judi" Shenar, 73 years of age, passed on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in San Diego, California. Born August 30, 1945, in Alexandria, Louisiana, to Leonard and Margaret West. Judi's father was in the Air Force and the family travelled around the US with the Army Air Corps. In 1958, her family travelled to Germany where she met her husband, Mike, who was stationed there with the Air Force. After they met, Judi continued to travel with her family. On October 15, 1966, Mike and Judi were married in Atwater, California. They travelled together through Texas, Florida, and Spain with the Air Force. After his retirement, Judi and Mike settled in Merced, California for one year. Mike's work took them to Saudi Arabia in 1979 for four years. After leaving Saudi Arabia, Judi and Mike moved to San Diego in 1984. Judi and Mike have lived in the El Cerrito neighborhood for 35 years.Judi retired from the Grossmont College Theater Arts Department in 2011. Judi will be remembered as a kind soul who enjoyed camping, sewing, gardening, treasure hunting at Garage/Estate sales, participating in Blessed Sacrament Cares 4 Kids, spending time at her casita in Rosarito, spoiling all of her pets: Daisy, Beau and Clarissa, and spending time with her family, friends and neighbors.Judi is survived by her husband, Mike and brother, Jim. She will be missed by her large extended family of friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, a donation tribute can be made in memory of Judi Shenar to the San Diego Humane Society by visiting bit.do/JudiHumaneSociety.Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00pm at Mission San Diego de Alcala, 10818 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary