Judith Liddicoat passed away on January 8, 2019 in San Diego. Her ashes will be buried alongside her beloved twin sister, Mary Hays, in Champaign, IL. A Celebration of her Life will take place at 3 pm on February 23, 2019 at Torrey Pines Christian Church in La Jolla. Reverend Ken Huff, Judy's longtime pastor, will officiate.

Judy was born Beulah Paxton Johnson on June 12, 1927 in Bowling Green, MO, the fourth of five children. As little girls, Judy and Mary spent two years living in a lighthouse at Cape Mendocino, CA with her Aunt Pearl and Uncle Morton Palmer, the lighthouse keeper. He was noted in historical records for saving ships at sea. The twins' adventures living with him were a highlight of their childhood and ignited in both a lifelong love of the California coastline.

Judy graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1945. She and Mary were accepted in the final class of WWII Cadet Nurses. In 1948, they received their Registered Nursing (RN) diplomas from St. Luke's School of Nursing in St. Louis. Judy married Dr. Douglas Liddicoat in 1953, in Chicago. They settled in Watsonville, Ca.

After her marriage ended, Judy worked as a nurse at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, and elsewhere in Illinois. Many letters attest to Judy's skills as an astute, caring nurse. But Judy deeply missed California. She returned to live and work in northern California, then San Clemente, and finally in San Diego. She also worked as a nanny for close friends.

Judy joined Torrey Pines Christian Church in La Jolla. She had a special bond with her dear friend Melody, the "Small Group" of women at Torrey Pines and her Sunday School class. She was ever grateful to her "Visiting Angels" and to her friends at Jewish Family Service.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and sister Martha Ann (Branson), brother David Newton Johnson, and twin sister Mary Pearl (Hays). She is survived by her sister Jessie Lee Johnson of Tulsa, OK and New York, NY and by much loved nieces and nephews; Bruce Branson, Susan Branson (Leonard), Jane Hays, Nancy (Hays Heffernan) and Edward Parker Hays Jr. and their extended families.