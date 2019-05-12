Resources More Obituaries for Judith Hunter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Johns Hunter

Obituary Condolences Flowers Judith Johns Hunter May 3, 1935 - April 22, 2019 La Jolla Judith Johns Hunter, age 83, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Silverado Encinitas Memory Care Community from complications of dementia. Judy was born on May 3, 1935 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Keith and Bernice ("Bee") Johns. She grew up in Indianapolis, attending Shortridge High School and meeting her soon-to-be husband, Donald Hunter. Judy and Don were married in 1955 and she was quickly a stay-at-home mother to three young children. Many cross-country moves later, including a short stay in La Jolla in the early 1960s, and with a daughter joining the three older children, they settled in La Jolla in 1968. Judy was a constant learner and went back to college after her children were grown, attending University of San Diego and majoring in communications at University of California, San Diego. She followed in the footsteps of her mother as an artist, working in acrylics, ceramics, mosaics and needlepoint. Judy was also an avid bridge player, earning over 400 Masterpoints in competition. She attended several regular bridge groups at La Jolla Country Club, La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club and La Jolla Bridge Club, and frequently taught contract bridge. She loved spending hours in her rose garden as well as antiquing for that special item for her home. Judy was devoted to her dogs, especially enjoyed rescuing those that needed a loving home and is survived by Jazz and Penny, who each found new homes with a Silverado nurse and a Silverado caregiver. Judy is survived by: her former husband, Donald Hunter; her sister, Joyce Truitt; her four children, Faye Hunter, Lori Livingston, Dale Hunter and Lynn Hunter; her childrens' spouses, Hugh Davies, Randy Livingston, William Brunken and James Weiner; Lori's four sons, Peter, Scott, Richard and Donald; Peter's spouse, Alana, and his two children, James and Asher; and Scott's spouse, Valeda Yong. She was predeceased by her sister, Faye Parrish, and her brother, John Johns. A Celebration of Life event for family and friends will take place on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 4:00 pm at La Jolla Country Club, 7301 High Avenue, La Jolla, California. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a contribution to Silverado Encinitas, FBO Judith J. Hunter Animal Therapy Program, 335 Saxony Road, Encinitas, CA 92024. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries