Judith M Wilson August 10, 1937 - September 8, 2019 OCEAN BEACHJudith M. Wilson of San Diego died Sunday evening, September 8th. Judy was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 10th, 1937. She enjoyed: swimming, playing guitar, banjo and singing (before hearing loss), reading, writing letters, playing bridge & rummikub, walking on the beach & other beautiful places and being with her family & friends. Judy met Lionel at Purdue University and followed him to San Diego in 1956. Both worked for GD Convair. They married July 13, 1957. She left Convair to raise her children, and taught backyard swim & nursery school; and later worked at two Racquet/Swim Clubs. From 1984 to 1993 she worked at the El Cajon Chamber of Commerce and just before retiring was Interim Executive Director during a search for a permanent director.Organizations she volunteered for are: The Grossmont High PTA, the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and Mama's Kitchen where she volunteered Tuesday mornings since 2004.She is survived by her husband Lionel, her son Mitch Wilson of San Diego, her daughter, Gail Marie Eigl of San Francisco, her grandchildren, Sarah Reed of La Mesa, Ben Wilson of San Diego, Lee M. Eigl of San Jose and Ian Eigl of San Francisco. She is also survived by her three great grandchildren, Timothy, Titus and Tabitha Reed.Contributions in her name may be made to Mama's Kitchen or .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019