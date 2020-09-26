1/1
Judith M. Wilson
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
8 entries
November 9, 2019
This is Sue Strothmann. My name did not get on my note. I am the one from Tucson. Judy loved my carrot cake. She was a very special friend...always a joy to be with. Blessings to the family.
November 8, 2019
I will miss this great gal..We used to swim together in Tucson and Made her carrot cake which she loved...so sad she did not get back to Tucson to visit me one more time!
November 8, 2019
So sorry for your loss! Judy was such a wonderful person. I loved her smile and she was always encouraging me. Judy holds a special place in my heart forever and always!
Kimberly Jones
November 8, 2019
I first met Judy Wilson when I was 7, or 8 years old, when she was a member of the "New Day Singers," with my best friend's Mom, Lucy Jensen. As a teen, I was in a church "folk service" music group with Judy. Her son, Mitch, & I were friends, having both been involved in the Grossmont HS Red Robe Choir. Judy was truly one of the warmest, gentlest, most compassionate & most musically talented people I've ever known! Although I didn't have many opportunities to spend time with her in recent years, we were "Facebook friends"and every time we did get a chance to "catch up," she was genuinely interested in what I was doing & was always encouraging & supportive! I will always remember her for her kindness, wisdom & her radiant smile! My heart goes out to her family!
Laurie McRae
November 8, 2019
I'm so sorry to hear of Judy's passing. She was a great influence to me professionally and a good friend personally. I will miss her. Deepest condolences to the Wilson family.
Angela Nenn
October 8, 2019
Judy and Me

We were a tight little group
as we headed off to Broad Ripple High School.
Most of us had been together for eight years,
but high school would be exciting.
We'd meet new people, make new friends.
Our circle would grow.
And on almost the first day, it did.

One of my instant friends was Judy Marienthal.
When I think of her, I see her huge, welcoming smile.
She introduced me to the pool at Broad Ripple Park
Fifty-five metres across and twice as long,
the highest diving platform I'd ever seen.
We swam in races there, and one day,
I got to be a life guard.
Nothing could have been more exciting.
It said so clearly we were no longer kids.

When it was time for college, most of us chose IU or Purdue.
Word was that the smartest boys went to Purdue.
That was Judy's choice and during her freshman year
she met Lionel George Wilson. He was a graduating senior
and he had a great job offer in San Diego.
Judy knew what she wanted, so she followed him out there.
They had two children, named after two of her best friends.

Every year, Judy and I exchanged birthday cards,
but I didn't see her much until I moved to California.
She invited me to visit a few times
and I stayed with them whenever I had a meeting nearby.
I remember once following Judy up and down a hill
and her telling me I had to increase my walking to 10,000 steps a day.

Not long ago, she told me she and Lionel were selling their house
so they could move to a retirement community.
Then Charlotte called.
Judy had spent two days in the hospital and died.
She's my first friend to leave us and I miss her.
She brightened my world and she'll always be in my heart.

Patti Miner
--September 25, 2019
Patti Miner
October 6, 2019
We will miss Judy, our across-the-street neighbor in Ocean Beach. She welcomed us--the other Wilsons-- to the community with cookies, and as an avid reader, was always sharing books with us. Our sympathy goes to Lionel--a kind soul just like Judy--and the Wilson family. She will be missed around here.
Annasue and John Wilson
September 30, 2019
I am shocked and sorrowed by Judy's passing. I remember her as a sweet, smiling Purdue coed from so many years ago. Such good times we had with our Sig Ep sweethearts! Because of the many miles between us these later years, I welcomed the Christmas letters and the occasional phone calls. I have such pleasant memories of my one visit to San Diego. Judy had planned so many fun activities-the zoo, the aquarium, and playing Rummy Kube. I still prepare the delicious white chili from the recipe that she gave me during that visit. She was a special friend from a special period in my life, and I will miss her. Lionel, I hope that the memories and the love and support of family and friends is of comfort and support to you at this time. Much love to you and you and your family. Syl
Sylvia Martin
