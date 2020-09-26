Judy and Me



We were a tight little group

as we headed off to Broad Ripple High School.

Most of us had been together for eight years,

but high school would be exciting.

We'd meet new people, make new friends.

Our circle would grow.

And on almost the first day, it did.



One of my instant friends was Judy Marienthal.

When I think of her, I see her huge, welcoming smile.

She introduced me to the pool at Broad Ripple Park

Fifty-five metres across and twice as long,

the highest diving platform I'd ever seen.

We swam in races there, and one day,

I got to be a life guard.

Nothing could have been more exciting.

It said so clearly we were no longer kids.



When it was time for college, most of us chose IU or Purdue.

Word was that the smartest boys went to Purdue.

That was Judy's choice and during her freshman year

she met Lionel George Wilson. He was a graduating senior

and he had a great job offer in San Diego.

Judy knew what she wanted, so she followed him out there.

They had two children, named after two of her best friends.



Every year, Judy and I exchanged birthday cards,

but I didn't see her much until I moved to California.

She invited me to visit a few times

and I stayed with them whenever I had a meeting nearby.

I remember once following Judy up and down a hill

and her telling me I had to increase my walking to 10,000 steps a day.



Not long ago, she told me she and Lionel were selling their house

so they could move to a retirement community.

Then Charlotte called.

Judy had spent two days in the hospital and died.

She's my first friend to leave us and I miss her.

She brightened my world and she'll always be in my heart.



Patti Miner

--September 25, 2019

