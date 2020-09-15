Judith Marion Judy' Hampton

March 7, 1940 - July 14, 2020

Vista

Judith Marion Hampton, age 80, of Vista, California, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer with her husband, Glen Hampton, at her side. Born March 7, 1940, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Albert and Theda Brown, Judy was a devoted companion and wife, loving mother, compassionate nurse, and dedicated counselor.Judy graduated from the School of Nursing, Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital, Chicago, Illinois; received a Bachelor of Science degree from Chapman College, Orange, California; and earned her Master of Arts degree in Marriage, Family and Child Counseling at the United States International University, San Diego, California. She was a compassionate and devoted nurse at Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital, Chicago, Illinois; Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, Virginia; Mt. Grant General Hospital, Hawthorne, Nevada; Saint Agnes Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland; and Palomar Hospital, Escondido, California.It was love at first sight for a first-year nursing student from Park Forest, Illinois, and a freshman college student from Hawthorne, Nevada, meeting on a blind date in the lobby of St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing. After a three year courtship, they eloped and married in Fallon, Nevada, on June 18, 1960, and spent a memorable 60 years together as life partners. As a young US Marine wife, Judy moved frequently but when Glen was stationed at Camp Pendleton in 1974, she found the perfect location. She selected and nurtured a loving family home in Vista for 45 years.Judy was a counselor with Turning Point Crisis Center and later maintained a private counseling practice in Vista for 20 years. She was a member and a President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Boys and Girls Club of Vista and a member and a President of the Shadowridge Rotary Club, Vista, California.Judy was devoted to her family and provided steadfast and unconditional love for her children and grandchildren. She was an avid and passionate reader, loved to meet and converse with everyone, and was an ardent traveler. She especially adored the many wonderful cruises to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, and South America. She also enjoyed her annual trips to Maui and Palm Springs. Her ultimate and most memorable trip was to Paris and the wine country of France.Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Theda Brown, and her sister, Suzanne Hertel. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Glen; three daughters: Katherine Arestad (Christina), Cheryl Mendelsohn (Briane), and Karen Rarick (James); eight grandchildren: Christopher Moreno, Terrin Arestad, Joshua Arestad, B. Alexander Mendelsohn, Matthew Mendelsohn, Andrew Harvey, Erika Gerard and Michael Harvey; six great-grandchildren: Oliver Moreno, Bennett Moreno, Keira Gerard, Isadora Sipila, James Sipila and Charlotte Sipila; sisters: Joan MacIver and Margaret Olver; and many dear friends and neighbors. She will always be in the hearts of all who knew her and will be dearly missed.A private Celebration of Life service is being planned for immediate family and close friends at Miramar National Cemetery.



