|
|
Judith Moore Judy' Hollingsworth October 2, 1933 - October 22, 2019 EL CAJON Judy passed away peacefully on October 22nd surrounded by family. Born in Tampa, Florida, Judy graduated from H.B. Plant High School in 1951. She then attended University of Tampa and graduated with a B.A. from the University of Texas, El Paso in 1956. Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry C. Hollingsworth and their three children, J. Scott Hollingsworth (wife Lisa), Kimberly Hollingsworth Boal (husband David), and Chris Hollingsworth. Seven grandchildren, Kaitlin Boal Schulhof (husband Tristan), Hayden Boal (wife Megan), Tristan Boal, Hilary Hollingsworth, Hayley Hollingsworth, Jeremy Hollingsworth (wife Shannon), Jessica Hollingsworth, and one great-grandchild Ford Schulhof. Past President of El Cajon Valley Lioness, served on the Girls Club Board, President Dehesa School Board, Grossmont Hospital Pink Ladies, Candy Stripers Education Chairman, Friends of East County Arts charter member and assisted in writing original by-laws. Volunteer Salvation Army, Senior Nutrition meal delivery. Teacher at Montgomery Jr. High and reading tutor at Flying Hills, Madison, and Dehesa School. After raising her children, she obtained her real estate brokers license and practiced for several years. Judy and Jerry spent time with the family camping at the Club de Pesca in San Felipe, Mexico, numerous summer boating trips to Lake Powell, desert dune buggying, skiing at Mammoth Mountain and the family cabin in Big Bear. There were also trips with their children and grandchildren to Alaska, Costa Rica, and Panama. They traveled the world, and enjoyed RVing throughout the U.S. and Canada. Judy enjoyed playing bridge and golf until side effects of diabetes caused her to give up golf. There will be no services as her wishes were to have a private family celebration of life in Big Bear Lake where many family memories were made. If desired, friends may make memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019