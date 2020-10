Knew her long ago at Singing Hills. On ladies day on Tuesdays she was always gracious and pleasant. My condolences to her children at this sad time. Scott, Chris and Kim as bartender decades ago it was always a pleasure to serve her. Haven't spoken to her in a long, long time but can remember her kindness as well as a quick wit. The world is a little sadder today.





Scott Hajjar

Acquaintance