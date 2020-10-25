1/1
Judy Albert
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Judy Albert
April 5, 1942 - October 7, 2020
San Diego
Judith J. Albert, beloved wife, mother, grammie, cousin, auntie, and friend, went home to the Lord on October 7, 2020. Judy was born on April 5, 1942, in Clinton, Iowa, to Wray and Lyllian Brown. She was the fourth of five children, with sisters Marilyn, Jeannine, and Maxine preceding her, and brother Robert Brown arriving a year later. In 1960, Judy moved from Iowa to California. She married her husband Jerry at St. Stephen's Church in Fullerton in 1961. In 1966, the couple adopted their first daughter, Jill, and five years later, after relocating to San Diego, they adopted their second daughter Jennifer. Judy's greatest sources of joy and pride were her granddaughter, Paige, and her grandson, Lucas. A celebration of life will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Serra Mesa, on November 1, 2020, at 2 pm.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
