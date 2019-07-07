|
Judy Arlene Smart Maynard September 10, 1939 - June 28, 2019 SAN DIEGO The loss of your earthly presence is lightened knowing your ethereal spirit soars in paradise. We will remember you: Judy who made flowers and people bloom. Your creativity lives on in your paintings, poetry and garden. You created a legacy for your family and friends to continue and cherish. Judith Arlene Smart Maynard is survived by her beloved husband, Philip James Maynard of La Mesa, daughters, Valerie Muirhead Tiscareno (Victor Tiscareno) and Amy Muirhead Weas (Robert Weas), stepson, Gregory Maynard (Debbie Maynard) and granddaughters, Madeleine Tiscareno and Rosalie Weas.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019