Judy S. Campbell September 12, 1946 - June 27, 2019 Lake San Marcos, California Judy passed away with her 98 year "young" father, "Daddy," at her bedside. Judy, an only child, was born in Santa Monica, California. Her deceased mother, Aline "Denny," and John provided Judy with a wonderful and high-spirited childhood with cousins and family.Judy attended USC, and she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She was a talented artist, a pianist, and enjoyed all music, especially Elvis. Judy was creative, and she took fashion and beauty to another level. Her favorite colors, all shades of pink, lavenders, and blues were her colors of choice in her home and her wardrobe.Judy was extraordinary. She was compassionate and generous to her friends and caregivers. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Her King Charles spaniel rarely left her side.Lupus, strokes, and other health issues prevented Judy from many life achievements. Thanks to her "Daddy," her motto was, "Pick yourself up, dust yourself off and start all over again." That is what she did often.Judy's dedicated and faithful caregivers, Isa, Tina, and Carla provided years of good care, support, and friendship, and helped to make her final days easier. Judy will be missed and always cherished. She is surely soaring above, in Heaven, with her beloved mother, Denny. Fly high, Judy.A private celebration of life will be held. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019