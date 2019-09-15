|
Julia Connely Roth July 31, 1917 - August 16, 2019 Oceanside Julia Connely Roth passed away on August 16, 2019 in San Diego. Julia was born July 31, 1917 to Baptist missionaries Frank and Mary Connely in Tsining, Shantung, China. Julia spent her early years in China only leaving when it came time to attend college in the States where she earned her degree in Nursing. Julia's love for nursing and helping others led to a second career as a teacher of Nursing. Her concern was always for others. Julia devoted her life to family, nursing, teaching, and volunteer work. Julia was preceded in death by her brother William, and parents Frank and Mary. She is survived by her stepdaughter Sue, her niece Cynthia, nephews Raun and Shawn, and multiple grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephew. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the San Diego Woman's Club located at 2557 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the San Diego Woman's Club ([email protected]).
