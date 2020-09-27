Julia Coulman

January 2, 1948 - September 12, 2020

Highland Village, TX

It is with heavy hearts, yet renewed faith, that we mark the passing of our dear Julia Coulman. She was born in Albemarle, NC to Betty and Cecil Gardner. As a young girl, she prepared meals for her sister and working parents. She played piano and organ on Sundays at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. Julia caught the eye of her husband Michael in 1963 and they celebrated 50 years of marriage last June. Known for her tenacity, she successfully defeated cancer twice before losing her final battle. She is survived by her husband, her son Owen and his wife Holli Coulman of Crossroads, TX. Julia's joyous personality left a lasting impression on everyone who was blessed to know her. She was a dedicated military wife of 26 years and the mother of a Marine aviator. A memorial service will be held at Chinn's Chapel, Highland Village, TX on October 9th followed by a reception/celebration of life at Oakmont Country Club, Corinth, TX. A private inurnment at the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY will be held in early June. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to either the V Foundation for Cancer Research or the Ronald McDonald House Charities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store