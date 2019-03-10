Julia Denise Evans Mottershaw May 20, 1967 - February 26, 2019 Lakeside Julie passed away on February 26th, 2019 after a six-year battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by family and close friends at the time of her passing. Julie was born on May 20th, 1967 in Chula Vista and attended Hilltop High School where she was an outstanding three sport athlete. She earned all-league, all-CIF, and all-state honors in volleyball, basketball, and softball. Julie graduated in 1985 and was later inducted into the Hilltop Hall of Fame in 2007. She attended USD for two years on a basketball scholarship and was named 1st team all-conference both years. Julie transferred to SDSU to continue her playing career where she was also named 1st team all-conference and still ranks #4 for most points scored in a single season. She graduated from SDSU in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science. She began her career at Mt. Miguel High School in 1991 as a teacher and coach. In 1995, Julie's daughter Jordan was born. She was then promoted to Assistant Principal in 2001 and earned her Master's in Education that same year. In 2004, Julie became the Assistant Principal at San Marcos High School. She then served as Principal for nine years from 2006-2015. Julie received the Administrative Service Award by the High School Sports Association in 2013. She went on to become a Human Resources Officer for the San Diego Unified School District from 2015-2016. In 2016, she was named the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for the Grossmont Union High School District. Julie is survived by her daughter Jordan, parents Jack and Nancy Evans, and brother Brian. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 10:00am at Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Julie Mottershaw Memorial Scholarship. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary