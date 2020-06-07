Julia Hearst Stradling June 7, 1939 - May 6, 2020 Point Loma Julia Stradling, 80, of Point Loma, died peacefully May 6, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's disease, her family by her side. Born in Dayton, Ohio, June 7, 1939, to Frances and Francis Hearst, she was the second of four children. Her family moved to Claremont, California, when Julia was nine years old, where her father was the town doctor.Julia thrived in California and made lifelong friends starting in grade school, lasting all of her life, and she cherished them deeply.As a young girl, she was involved in Girl Scouts until high school, earning the Curved Bar award, one of the highest awards at that time in Girl Scouts. After high school, she attended Stephens College for two years then transferred to USC, where she graduated with a BA in education. It was as a Trojan at USC that she met the love of her life, Cornell Corky' Stradling.Julia and Corky married in 1963 and moved to Point Loma for Corky's job in the Department of Defense at Naval Electronics Lab. Settling into life in San Diego, they welcomed their daughter Cindy and then a son, James, before moving to McLean Virginia, where Corky worked at the Pentagon for three years. It was there that they welcomed their daughter Janet into the family. Upon returning to San Diego, Julia continued with her teaching at Sunset View Elementary School and then went on to work with young adults obtaining their GED.Julia had a passion for travel, education, and fun, and she incorporated that into the upbringing of her children. She often took them to places that had a historical and cultural value that would broaden their horizons; sometimes, these educational experiences bordered on off the beaten path, which instilled in her children a sense of adventure and love of travel. They even moved the entire family to Brechin, in Northern Scotland for a year for Corky's work and embraced the Scottish people, countryside, lifestyle, and abundant adventures.Julia and Corky traveled extensively on land and sea. Cruises to Alaska, the Eastern Seaboard, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, camping trips all up and down the California coast, and multiple trips to Australia once their son moved there. Those were some of the highlights of their shared adventures before Corky passed in 2006. Julia continued to take trips to Australia to see family and to travel with her family and friends after he passed.Her family, community, and friends were her life-blood and what she valued deeply. She was a member of her PEO chapter for 50 plus years, a member of Assistance League of Greater San Diego, and a 50-year member of Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church, as an elder, deacon and youth advisor over the years. Her cooking and baking were legendary among friends and family, and all were welcome at her table to come Sit a spell.'Julia is survived by her children, Cindy (Doug Wright), James (Gabrielle), Janet (Michael Gompper), and four grandchildren, Ashlee, Ryan, Kayla, and Megan. She leaves behind three brothers, Ed, John, and Dave, and many nieces and nephews.Celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Interment to be at El Camino Memorial Park .



