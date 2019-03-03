San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 453-2121
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
2540 San Diego Avenue
Old Town San Diego, CA
Julia Mary Bandrup Obituary
Julia Mary Bandrup July 28, 1929 - February 18, 2019 Chula Vista Julia Mary Bandrup, 89, of Chula Vista, California, passed away peacefully in her home on February 18, 2019. Julia was born on July 28, 1929 to Pedro Ortega and Alejandra Mendoza in San Diego, California. Julia had 11 brothers and sisters who grew up in Old Town San Diego. She is survived by her brothers Lorenzo and Rudolfo Ortega, and her sisters Bertha Magana and Helen Ortega. In 1947, Julia married Harold Bandrup, and they were married for 25 years before their divorce in 1972. Together they had six children, Edward, Michael, Deborah, Eric, Robert, and Gerald. Julia was a loving Grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, and an aunt to over 43 nieces and nephewsShe was predeceased by both of her parents, seven brothers and sisters, and her only daughter, Deborah Helga Bute.A Rosary and Mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 2540 San Diego Avenue in Old Town San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
