Julia Morrill Ramage November 20, 1920 - August 16, 2019 LA MESA Julia Morrill Ramage of La Mesa, CA, August 16, 2019, age 98, born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, loving widow of the late Edward Joseph Ramage, daughter of the late Dr. Donald Manley Morrill of Big Rapids MI and Katheryn Henderson Shay Morrill of Harbor Springs, MI; sister of Dewitt Crawford Morrill of Southbury, CT and the late Katheryn Joan Paterson of Rochester, MI; devoted mother of the late Peter Kiely, Katheryn Ann "Kitty" Kiely of Hopkinton, MA, Judith Christine "Tina" and husband, John Martin Iredale of Quincy, MA, the late Cynthia Morrill Kiely and Sally Joan Murphy and significant other, Drake Robert Garvin of La Mesa, CA; cherished grandmother of Megan Patric Dey and husband, Justin Dey of Roswell, GA, John Patrick "Jack" Murphy and wife, Katelyn "Kate" Wilson Murphy of Brooklyn, NY, Kara Shay Murphy of La Jolla CA and Christopher Joseph Iredale and his fiancee, Rebecca Landman of Los Angeles, CA. In addition, Julia leaves behind great-grandchildren, Kiely Ann Dey, Landon Edward Dey and Kinsley Amelia Dey of Roswell, GA. She also leaves behind many beloved members of her extended family.Julia attended Duke University and graduated with a degree in English from the University of Michigan before serving in World War II as an Ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve, working as a communications officer in Washington, D.C. She later earned a teaching certificate from Salem (MA) State College.Julia was a 33 year resident of Reading, MA before moving to California in her later years where she developed a talent for painting and was known for her engaging charm, graciousness, dimpled smile and contagious laughter. She dedicated her life to people in need of loving support and was cherished by the many she leaves behind.A remembrance service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Julia's name to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019